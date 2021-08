Chelsea have reportedly held fresh talks with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old Frenchman has also been linked with Manchester United over the summer. (Simon Phillips, via Express)

Meanwhile, the Blues are set to offer 22-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah a new deal after his impressive start to the season. (Sky Sports)

