Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Patrick Vieira was satisfied with his team’s clean sheet and point against Brentford on Saturday but will be aware that with further London derbies against West Ham and Tottenham to come in the League, a cup game could offer distraction or relief.

He’ll also want to see what sort of squad he has going forward so expect to see the likes of Jack Butland and James Tomkins get the chance to show the new manager what they are capable of.

Watford and Palace have met in plenty of high stakes games over recent years. This one may be more low-key but another important milestone for the new Palace boss.

It’s perhaps worth noting the Eagles have lost their last two League Cup games, against Bournemouth and Colchester, on penalties.