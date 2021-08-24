Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea are not Champions League winners by accident. Their performance against Arsenal was a gentle reminder to all concerned they have no intention of surrendering that trophy and have one eye firmly fixed on the Premier League as well.

Reece James: It was just as well Chelsea's game at Arsenal wasn't a heavyweight boxing contest. If it were, the referee would have stopped it - 2-0 flattered Arsenal. It could and should have been five.

Romelu Lukaku: He has worked extremely hard for his success. Lukaku played for West Brom, Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan and has now returned to Chelsea where it all started. The Belgium international has taken an awful lot of flak along the way.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week