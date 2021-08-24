EFL Cup: 'I want to progress, but I need to rotate'

Norwich City welcome Championship side Bournemouth to Carrow Road on Tuesday (19:00 BST) in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Last season's Championship winners Norwich have endured a difficult start to life back in the Premier League, suffering back-to-back defeats and losing 5-0 to Manchester City at the weekend.

While manager Daniel Farke - who added Manchester United defender Brandon Williams to his squad on loan on Monday - wants to progress in the cup, the Canaries boss feels he must make changes.

"I am a deep believer in cup competitions because I want to go into the next round, but I will need to rotate for two reasons," Farke said.

"First, we have a deep squad and I want to use this and two we had a disruptive pre-season, which makes it a bit difficult to play every three or four days."