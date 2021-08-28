Manager reaction – what Steve Bruce had to say after draw with Southampton

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, speaking to BBC MOTD: "After watching it back, I think it is the right decision but it was a charade for VAR to give it. In my opinion this needs to be addressed.

"We did turn it around. We didn't play anywhere near good enough in the first half. Second half we showed much better to get on the ball to have the courage to go forward and play forward. It was much better second half.

"In my opinion we have taken the lead twice and deserved to go on and win it. We've now given three penalties away and it's cost us badly.

"You are always at your most vulnerable when you score. We have scored with two or three minutes to play and haven't seen it through. That's disappointing - of course it is - but the decision has gone against us. We just have to take it and stop making these decisions that give penalties away.

"It's tough to take, a penalty decided by VAR, and we are all bitterly disappointed."