Mike Peter, BBC Sport

A few tears will be shed at the news captain Troy Deeney is departing Vicarage Road, after 11 years with the Hornets.

Meanwhile, fellow striker Andre Gray could add a new club to his new arrivals - he recently welcomed twins with fiancee Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix - with a number of Championship clubs rumoured to be interested.

The consensus among fans on social media would appear to be that the club have largely done good business in the window, especially after Moussa Sissoko's arrival assuaged concerns over a midfield that has lost Will Hughes and may still lose Nathaniel Chalobah.