Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

It's hard to judge Manchester City on the win over Arsenal, so limp were the opposition after falling behind, and particularly after going down to 10 men when Granit Xhaka was sent off.

Even before that the Blues were uncharacteristically sluggish and a little sloppy in possession, but still found a way to produce a thumping win over their struggling opponents.

One man who did impress again was Ferran Torres, who scored two and created one, playing in the middle of a front three with Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish for the second weekend running, and his manager was clearly impressed.

"Last season Ferran was exceptional and played incredibly well," said Guardiola.

"In this position, he make movements like the best strikers, like Jamie Vardy, moves incredibly well.

"He's a good finisher, incredibly young, and can play in the three positions up front, so we are very pleased with his performance as well as his goals."