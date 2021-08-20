BBC Sport

Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Chelsea

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis for the second Premier League predictions of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

It is going to be interesting to see how Chelsea's new £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku fits into their side, and whether Arsenal can stop him.

Mikel Arteta has not taken charge of many Gunners games in front of a full stadium and, the last time he did, he wasn't under the same pressure he is facing now.

We don't know which strikers Arteta has available, but I think he will be cautious anyway rather than trying to have a real go at Chelsea.

What he doesn't need in his situation is to lose two consecutive matches, especially to two London clubs, which I always think makes it worse.

Dan's prediction: I think Chelsea are going to do really well this season and I noticed the Match of the Day pundits think the same. 1-2

The Wombats' new song If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You was deemed the Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds show this week