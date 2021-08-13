Liverpool can push last season’s injury woes aside and set their sights on challenging for the Premier League title again, says former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side ended last season 17 points behind winners Manchester City but, despite a quiet summer transfer window, Shearer believes Liverpool are in with a chance of becoming Premier League champions this season.

“Liverpool have only brought in RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate this summer, but after all their problems at the back in the past few months they are well covered in that area now," he said.

“It was a complete freak they had so many injuries in that one department anyway.”

Shearer is also confident that the Reds have enough firepower in attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - although he does have concerns about the middle of the pitch.

“The one area they might have to look at before the window shuts is midfield because they have lost Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris St-Germain,” he said.

“But I have no doubt they are going to do much better than last year, when so many things went wrong for them.”

