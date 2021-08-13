Harry Kane could win trophies and score more goals if he left Tottenham for Manchester City, says former Blackburn and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

“I can see why Kane would want to go to City, because he has made it clear he wants to win trophies. He would have a huge opportunity to do that at the Etihad," said Shearer.

“As well as winning things, he would score even more goals than he has managed for Spurs. If you think about the creative players he would be playing alongside at City, it is mouth-watering for any striker to think about the number of chances they would get.”

Shearer also believes Kane would boost Spurs’ own top-four chances and prioritise his on-pitch performances if he were to stay at the club.

“Keeping Kane would obviously be a big positive for them, because I don't think he would sulk and let his performance levels drop if he had to stay. He will always put the performances in,” added Shearer.

“Even so, looking at the situation now I'd be very surprised if he is still a Tottenham player come the end of the transfer window.”

Read how Alan Shearer thinks the Premier League will pan out this season