Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

It’s all about Bruno v Nuno at Molineux on Sunday - and the moment their former manager got the Spurs job, Wolves fans would have been licking their lips in anticipation, so early into the season.

The consensus seems to be that he’ll get a rousing reception from those that used to worship him - but then it’ll be down to business, and the home supporters will be willing their team to win more than usual, I’m sure.

Bruno Lage will surely be especially keen to lower Nuno Espirito Santo's colours so early into their respective reigns to garner some brownie points with the masses in old gold.

The other big issue, of course, is whether Harry Kane will make his first appearance for Tottenham this season. True, they didn’t need him against Manchester City last weekend, but can the saga continue without resolution for another week and a half? I very much doubt it.

A packed, vibrant Molineux should make this an occasion to remember.