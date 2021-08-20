Manchester United have been "strategic" in their transfer planning and next summer could be the "perfect time" for the club to make a move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, says journalist Julien Laurens.

The Norway international is believed to have a release clause in his contract that comes into force next summer.

It seems Chelsea could not wait that long and have already invested heavily in striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, but Laurens believes things have fallen into place for the Red Devils to attempt to sign Haaland in 12 months' time.

"Chelsea were not prepared to wait for what was very uncertain, when it may not even be a yes. They needed a striker now," Laurens told the Football Daily podcast.

"Thomas Tuchel wanted that type of player, the type of player who was not in the squad. Romelu Lukaku was available and Chelsea were one of a few clubs who had enough money to pull the deal off.

"The one club that has been a little bit more strategic in that respect is Man Utd.

"They have renewed the deal for Edinson Cavani for one more year. And both in terms of the availability in the squad and the positional need, it would be the perfect timing to get somebody else in next summer, like Haaland."

