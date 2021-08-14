Watford v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news

Watford boss Xisco Munoz hands debuts to new signings Emmanuel Dennis, and Juraj Kucka, whilst Tom Cleverley captains the side.

Troy Deeney, Imran Louza and Danny Rose all start on the bench.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Cleverley, Masina, Sema, Cathcart, Sarr, Dennis, Kabasele, Kucka.

Subs: Foster, Ngakia, Rose, Louza, Deeney, Gosling, Fletcher, Hernandez, Sierralta.