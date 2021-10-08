'We have no say in who buys and sells our football club'
- Published
Skip twitter post
“Persecution shouldn’t be aimed at football supporters. Questions should be aimed at the government who do deals with Saudi Arabia.”— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 7, 2021
- @nufctrust chair Trust Greg Tomlinson discussing the Saudi backed takeover of Newcastle United and the country’s human rights record#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/4AV6dm5f6N
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post