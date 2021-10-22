West Ham v Tottenham: Last time out

West Ham host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Hammers climbed into the top four after 25 matches of the 2020-21 campaign with a 2-1 victory over their capital rivals in February.

Goals early in each half from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard gave the Hammers a two-goal cushion at London Stadium, before Lucas Moura's header reduced the deficit.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs struck the woodwork through Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min in the second half, but an in-form West Ham held on for a seventh win in nine league games.