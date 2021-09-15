Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

One hundred and nine days ago, Manchester City were losing Champions League finalists - it hurt the players, the coaching staff and the fans. Now, they're back. Can they go one better?

First up, they have to negotiate a difficult group. The Blues this year face Club Brugge, former finalists PSG and recent semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The first game is the hardest according to manager Pep Guardiola - win that, and they'll be off to a good start. It's difficult to underestimate their opponents, though, who have only won one of their first four Bundesliga games this season.

City saw off German opposition in two of the knockout rounds last season, and I'd expect them to start well tonight.

Don't forget, the only place to listen to full match commentary tonight is on BBC Radio Manchester - where I'll be alongside current City Women's and England forward Chloe Kelly.