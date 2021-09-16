Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Roy Hodgson's last game in charge of Palace ended in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp's side snatched Champions League qualification on the last day of the season.

Sadio Mane was Liverpool's star man, scoring goals either side of half-time to give his team a third-placed finish.

Palace started well when Andros Townsend raced clear only to shoot off target.

But the Reds dominated the remainder of the match and the Eagles were unable to give Hodgson a victorious send-off.

Liverpool got the result they needed and ended the season with five successive Premier League wins, salvaging a campaign which had been undermined by injuries and a poor run of home form.