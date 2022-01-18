Brighton v Chelsea: Team news

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey was only a substitute at the weekend because of a minor groin issue but he is fit enough to start against his former club Chelsea.

Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are set to miss out.

Chelsea have no new injuries but remain without Andreas Christensen, who has Covid-19, as well as Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Reece James.

Mason Mount and Jorginho are among the players pushing for a recall.

Who makes your Brighton starting line-up?

Do Mount and Jorginho start in your Chelsea XI?