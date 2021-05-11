After one of their best displays of the season against Tottenham, Leeds are back on the road this weekend with a trip to Burnley.

Substitute Rodrigo was back among the goals at Elland Road on Saturday, and Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips returned from injury off the bench - but would you make any changes to a starting line-up that performed so well again against a 'big six' side?

Captain Liam Cooper is waiting for a return to the defence - should that be against the Clarets, who guaranteed their safety with a win over Fulham on Monday?

It's time to put yourself in Marcelo Bielsa's shoes. Pick and share your team for Burnley now