Everton are said to want about £30m for Chelsea target Lucas Digne, who has also been linked with Newcastle and West Ham. Italian club Napoli are keen on taking the 28-year-old France international on loan with an option to buy, but such an arrangement would not suit the Toffees. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Antonio Rudiger after having discussions with the Germany international's representatives. Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are said to still remain in the hunt for the player, who could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer. (Marca), external

