Defender Kris Moore has signed his first professional contract at Leeds United.

The 18-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, running until the summer of 2024.

Moore has been made the bench for Marcelo Bielsa three times this season and has featured 14 times for Leeds Under-23s in Premier League 2.

Bielsa has given debuts to fellow young players Stuart McKinstry, Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde already this season.