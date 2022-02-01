Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I wrote a couple of weeks back about Jack Grealish and how he needs time before he’s judged at City. Joao Cancelo was one of the players I used to assist my reasonings.

Arriving from Juventus he stalled a little in his first season. Kyle Walker was clearly first choice right-back, and was it too much of a risk to put him at left-back?

But since then Cancelo’s grown and made the role his own, almost to the point that he’s first choice left-back - even as a right-footed player.

Drifting into midfield, providing extra resource in the middle of the park, and even getting himself in on goal. Until he scored at Newcastle in December he’d had more shots in the Premier League without a goal than anyone else in the top flight. He’s a defender!

He reads the game well, and although sometimes he doesn’t perhaps defensively do what’s expected, he provides enough elsewhere.

I’m also really pleased to see him commit given a month ago Cancelo and his family were the subject of a violent attack in their home. Yet here he is, penning a two-year extension, showing his commitment to the club and the city of Manchester.