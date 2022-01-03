Lukaku trains with squad as talks held

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Romelu Lukaku took part in Chelsea’s training session on Monday.

The striker was due to have talks with manager Thomas Tuchel over his interview with Sky Sports Italia, in which he expressed his displeasure at his progress since returning to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku did the interview three weeks before it was broadcast but without the knowledge of his club or advisers, who were caught by surprise when it came out on New Year’s Eve.

Tuchel was unhappy about the "noise" it created and promptly dropped the Belgium international for Sunday's draw with Liverpool.

It is not yet known what was said at Monday's meeting but Tuchel is due to speak to the media on Tuesday before the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham and Lukaku’s presence at training is being viewed as a positive sign.