Who is the Premier League's greatest number 10?

The number 10 role has been played by so many greats of the game it makes it one of the most iconic positions in football.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There are a trio of former Chelsea stars on the list all of whom enjoyed exceptional spells with the Blues.

Joe Cole

Undoubtedly one of the finest number 10s to have played for the Blues.

Flair, creativity and the ability to create moments of magic, Cole was a player who would get you off your feet whenever he had the ball and that is why he is remembered as a Chelsea legend.

Eden Hazard

Capable of playing brilliant passes, embarking on defence-splitting runs and scoring spectacular goals, he - like Cole - has a strong case to be lauded as the best player in the playmaker position for the Blues.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, one FA Cup and a League Cup while at Chelsea, scoring 110 goals in 352 games before joining Real Madrid in 2019 for a fee that could rise to 146m euros if add-ons were met.

Juan Mata

It is another Chelsea number 10 who features in this list. Juan Mata took up the position and the shirt number when he arrived in 2011 and in his first season helped the Blues to win the Champions League, getting the crucial assist for Didier Drogba to equalise against Bayern Munich before the English side won on penalties.

Mata continued to pull the strings in midfield as Chelsea won the Europa League the following season and his influence was recognised as he was twice named the club's player of the year in 2012 and 2013 before joining Manchester United in 2014.

Have your say on the best number 10s to play in the Premier League