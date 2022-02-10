A few returning Wolves players as they make five changes from their FA Cup defeat by Norwich.

Francisco Trincao returns from Covid and Romain Saiss is back after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jose Sa, Marcal and Raul Jimenez also come back into the team. Joao Moutinho is out.

Jonny Castro Otto is on the bench, having not played since last March because of knee problems.

Hwang Hee-chan is also on the bench following an injury.

Wolves: Sa, Marcal, Coady, Kilman, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Podence, Trincao, Jimenez. Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle.