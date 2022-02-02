Plymouth head to Chelsea as 'massive underdogs'

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has told his players to try to enjoy the occasion when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

After former manager Ryan Lowe left the club in December, the Pilgrims replaced him with his assistant Schumacher, who can't quite believe he will lead a side at Stamford Bridge so early in his managerial career.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, he said: "It’s brilliant. In my 10th ever game in charge as manager I’m going up against the European champions and a world-class manager in Thomas Tuchel, who has had so much success.

"If someone had said this to me a couple of weeks ago I’d say they were mad.

"All the lads are really excited and looking forward to Saturday and everyone’s got smiles on their faces this week.

"We’ve just asked the players to try to enjoy the experience. While we’re going there as massive underdogs we want to go there and soak it all up.

"They have worked really hard in the first three rounds to get to this stage and this is a time now when we can enjoy it and give it our best shot and put out a performance that the fans can be proud of.

"Everyone is desperate to play because it is such a big occasion for them. A lot of lads won’t have played at Premier League stadiums before and they all want to be on the team sheet, but they all understand that I can only pick 11 players."

