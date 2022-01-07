BBC Sport

Moyes on new contracts, the FA Cup & facing Leeds

West Ham manager, David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's FA Cup third round tie with Leeds.

Here are the key lines:

  • Moyes confirmed that forward Michail Antonio has signed a new contract but said that he was not the only player to re-sign with the club: "We've actually extended one or two contracts behind-the-scenes. We did Michail's contract about two months ago, but we've also done another couple of players."

  • The West Ham manager has also expressed his desire to win the FA Cup with his side starting their journey this weekend: "It would make me smile if we could do it as well! At this point, of course I want to win the FA Cup and will do everything I can do to do that."

  • Moyes has also acknowledged that West Ham have been given a difficult tie: "We've been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too. We've done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United."