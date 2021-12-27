Manchester City have scored six or more goals in consecutive home Premier League games for the first time since November 2013, when they beat Norwich 7-0 and Spurs 6-0.

Leicester City were 4-0 down inside 25 minutes - the first time a side had found themselves that far behind so early in a Premier League game since Watford were 4-0 down after 15 minutes against Manchester City in September 2019.

This was the first Premier League game on Boxing Day to feature as many as nine goals, and the highest-scoring match in the top flight on 26 December since Manchester United won 6-3 at Oldham in 1991.