Pep Guardiola has dismissed claims by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel that Manchester City have had "luck" when it comes to Covid cases and injuries.

The City boss also praised his "incredible" medical department for their hard work in preventing any injury issues.

"Are you saying that we're the smartest? That Omicron doesn’t come to visit us?" he said.

"We had a lot of cases and injuries. We played Aston Villa with 11 first-team players.

"The last six, seven games, there are four, five academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs.

"It happens to all clubs, it's around the world. It's not because we are smarter. The virus comes to the bubble, everyone suffers."