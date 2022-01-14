Manchester City v Chelsea: Last time out

Manchester City head into this game 10 points clear of their visitors but when they last met in September, it was a City win at Stamford Bridge that nudged them above Thomas Tuchel's side in the table.

Chelsea had won four of their opening five games, drawing at Anfield and Tuchel had edged Guardiola three times already in 2021, including the Champions League final.

However, City completely dominated this game in west London and fully deserved their victory, albeit a narrow one given them by Gabriel Jesus' deflected second-half winner.

Guardiola's team dominated throughout and it was only the excellence of Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal that kept them at bay.

The irrepressible Jack Grealish was twice denied by the Senegalese keeper while Aymeric Laporte and Jesus also went close to making the scoreline more emphatic.

Mendy will be missing for this trip to the Etihad in a game that Chelsea really must win to start closing the gap on the champions.