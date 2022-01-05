Transfer news: Aubameyang could leave Arsenal this month
Arsenal will listen to offers for 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could leave the club this month. (Sky Sports), external
The Gunners have made a 70m euro (£58.3m) offer to Fiorentina for 21-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic - which would see Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira move to the Serie A club on a permanent basis. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to complete a loan move to Roma this week. (ESPN), external
Brighton and Crystal Palace both remain keen on signing Eddie Nketiah this month. (Sun), external
