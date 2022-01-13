Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "We revel against the situation. The players showed great fight, determination, brotherhood. You saw the emotion, we never gave up. Credit to the boys.

"I don't know if the red card inspired them but it took the fight. You need a certain attitude to play in these games and the boys did that.

"We played the game we had to play, which is not our game. To plan with the numbers we have becomes really complicated, because whatever we do is not natural.

"The extra motivation to play a derby [at Tottenham on Sunday] brings the energy when you don't have it. No excuses, we have to play it."