This was a game that threatened to be starved of goals, but it always offered enough for the returning fans to feed off as both sides traded meaty blows in a fairly feisty encounter.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said Leeds found another gear his side couldn't following a goalless first half - Marcelo Bielsa’s turbo Bentley Mulsanne leaving Ralph’s Reliant Robin spluttering on the choke.

Of course, Bielsa refused to take any credit for Gaetano Berardi and Pascal Struijk injecting enough fuel at the break to accelerate past the hosts. But his United side lived in the fast lane deep into the night and provided top-drawer finishing to leave Hasenhuttl and co crying on the hard shoulder.

It’s a guaranteed top-half finish for Leeds - secured by Patrick Bamford’s 16th goal, Tyler Roberts’ first Premier League strike and Kiko Casilla’s clean sheet.

None of that seemed likely before the season - but then Bielsa regularly confounds popular perceptions and protocol.