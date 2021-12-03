Achterberg renews Liverpool contract despite Taffarel arrival

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2024.

There was speculation over Achterberg’s future after it was announced on Tuesday that Claudio Taffarel, a World Cup-winner with Brazil in 1994, would join the Reds’ coaching staff - but Jurgen Klopp confirmed Taffarel would work alongside the existing goalkeeping coaches.

"Taffa! Really good guy. I had for a while already the idea when I saw all our extremely talented goalkeepers," the Liverpool boss said.

"In all age groups we really think we have an outstanding bunch of players there, starting of course with Alisson.

"We want to create our own goalkeeping philosophy actually.

"For that we thought it makes sense to mix it up with a coach who was a world-class player, obviously, and works in the moment together with two of the best goalies in the world: Ederson and Alisson.

"John is the head of the goalie department and Taffa is a wonderful add-on to that."