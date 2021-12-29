Leicester City can use the confidence gained from Tuesday’s win over Liverpool as a springboard for a successful second half of the Premier League season, says former Wales defender Ashley Williams.

After missing out on the Champions League places on the final day in each of the past two seasons, the Foxes have endured an inconsistent campaign thus far but victory over the Reds took them up to ninth.

Only four teams have conceded more than the 33 goals Leicester have let in but Williams believes their second league clean sheet of the season could be a watershed moment for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

“It was a massive, massive result for him against his old team, against one of the best teams in the world – for his side to put in a gritty performance like that showed lots of character,” Williams, who played under Rodgers at Swansea, told the Football Daily Podcast.

“He will be happy with the way his side played but I think he knows he can get more from them and he won’t be happy with the season overall but last night he couldn’t have asked more from his team.

“Football is all about confidence and momentum and a massive result like this gives him the ammunition to say, all right, maybe this season hasn’t gone how we wanted it to go up to now but, going into the second half of the season, look what we are capable of.”

