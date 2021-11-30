Barcelona are interested in Manchester United's France forward Anthony Martial. (Marca, in Spanish), external

Martial's France and United team-mate Paul Pogba recently spoke to Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi but the French club insist it was nothing more than a chance meeting. (The Athletic, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, United are set to watch RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara with a view to a possible move for the 23-year-old Mali international in January. (Mail), external

