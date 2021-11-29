Rodgers on Vardy, consistency & Southampton
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's trip to Southampton.
Here's what the Foxes boss had to say:
Youri Tielemans "looked strong" in training but will be assessed at the end of the week;
On how long Jamie Vardy can continue at the top of his game, Rodgers said there is "no sign of it stopping soon because he’s looking after himself”;
Now players are back from injury, Rodgers said the team is "settling" but there are still areas to be improved;
James Maddison has shown greater consistency and efficiency recently, but "needs to keep that focus";
On the season so far, Rodgers said the team are "in touching distance of where we want to be";
Southampton will give Leicester a tough game with their "young, hungry players who are looking to prove a point";
When reminded of the 9-0 win over the Saints in 2019, Rodgers said “it was an iconic night,” but last season his side weren't so ruthless.