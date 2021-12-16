Tackling adversity head on with every ounce of his body he came out swinging when asked if he was worried about his future at Elland Road: "Do you think there is a coach who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that you think I can't be sacked? After a 7-0 defeat these are the circumstances I have to live through. Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I'm going to fight to the end of the season without any doubts and hope nothing happens to prevent that."

Leeds are without eight players for the visit of Arsenal as winger Dan James (muscle) is the latest casualty. Jamie Shackleton (achilles) joins him on the sidelines along with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk. Left-back Junior Firpo serves a one-match suspension

The better news is that Robin Koch (pubis) has recovered and could feature for the first time since the opening day defeat at Manchester United. He will be evaluated before the weekend.