Bielsa on the fight, Koch return & James
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before Leeds host Arsenal on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
Tackling adversity head on with every ounce of his body he came out swinging when asked if he was worried about his future at Elland Road: "Do you think there is a coach who is unsackable? Do you think I'm so vain that you think I can't be sacked? After a 7-0 defeat these are the circumstances I have to live through. Of course I'm going to continue fighting until the end of the season. I'm going to fight to the end of the season without any doubts and hope nothing happens to prevent that."
Leeds are without eight players for the visit of Arsenal as winger Dan James (muscle) is the latest casualty. Jamie Shackleton (achilles) joins him on the sidelines along with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk. Left-back Junior Firpo serves a one-match suspension
The better news is that Robin Koch (pubis) has recovered and could feature for the first time since the opening day defeat at Manchester United. He will be evaluated before the weekend.
On transfers, Bielsa says he is open to bringing players in if they are better, affordable and available. He will consider bringing loanees like Leif Davis back from Bournemouth if they have evolved sufficiently whilst being away. He adds: "What I don't have any doubts about is that the club will always do the maximum they can to resolve the needs which present themselves."