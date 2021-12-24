Potential ins and outs at Arsenal in January
Ins
With the January transfer window about to open, we take a look at players linked with Arsenal.
Anthony Martial wants to leave Old Trafford according to his agent, having started just two Premier League games this season. The former Monaco player endured a difficult time last term too, netting just seven times in all competitions, but potential suitors will be lining up to secure his services.
Mohamed Elyounoussi returned to Southampton after a two-year loan spell at Celtic and has been a regular under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season. The winger has scored seven times for club and country in this campaign and is attracting attention from Saints' fellow Premier League clubs.
Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest properties in Europe and has lit up Serie A this season with 16 goals in just 18 league games. Vlahovic's contract ends in 2023 and he has already rejected an offer to become the highest-paid player in Fiorentina's history, though clubs will need to meet the £85m asking price.
Outs
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is said to be "irritated" with his bit-part role at Arsenal and the Gunners could be under pressure to sell the England international in January. After rejecting an approach from Everton last summer, the utility player was told by manager Mikel Arteta he would feature regularly, but has made just two league starts in this campaign.