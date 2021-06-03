It's official - when a Brighton star plays for England, they win. Every time.

Ben White made his international debut on Wednesday, coming on as a 71st-minute substitute in the friendly victory over Austria.

It made him the fifth Seagulls player to represent England, after Tommy Cook, Peter Ward, Steve Foster and Lewis Dunk, and the Three Lions have won all seven matches in which those men featured.

That's the best 100% win record of any club when it comes to the England national team.