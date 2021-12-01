Plenty of effort but no win for Magpies, as Canaries extend unbeaten run

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Newcastle are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games of a Premier League season - and none of the previous three managed to avoid relegation.

Howe described Tuesday's game - his first in the St James' Park dugout - as a "memorable moment" in his programme notes, but the early stages proved to be memorable for all the wrong reasons as Ciaran Clark was given his marching orders.

The Canaries, for their part, struggled to make their numerical advantage count, with Josh Sargent's close-range effort their only clear-cut opening of the first half.

Understandably, the hosts began to tire as the second period wore on - despite Callum Wilson putting them within touching distance of a much-needed first win. Teemu Pukki's strike was fabulous and silenced the home crowd.

While Howe will surely be pleased with his team's defensive resilience after Clark's dismissal, Saturday's game at home to second-bottom Burnley now takes on even greater importance.

The rest of December looks ominous for the Magpies, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United looming large on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Norwich have collected eight points from a possible 12 in the Premier League - their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since February 2013.