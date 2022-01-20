Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool - Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The mood in the dressing room is over the moon. Difficult game, difficult time but the boys were exceptional. First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down, played good football and created plenty. Second half similar.

"We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota on fire. We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively. Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world class striker."