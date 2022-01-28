'Lingard deal worth £100m if Newcastle stay up'

Jesse Lingard's proposed move to Newcastle would be worth every penny of the £12m wanted by Manchester United if the Magpies avoid relegation, according to Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent.

The move looks set to collapse because of the financial demands of the Old Trafford club.

When asked if Newcastle's transfer window has been quieter than he expected, Delaney said: "I’m not that surprised because one of the issues is they have too much money.

"The Jesse Lingard story is indicative of the whole situation. The reason that deal hasn’t happened is because Manchester United have set such a high bonus for that deal to go through.

"So if Newcastle stay up and they sign Lingard, they have to pay Manchester United £12m. That’s what Manchester United want which is huge.

"Everyone knows how much money Newcastle have and he is a player that is better than a club being involved in a relegation battle. There is a fair chance that if Lingard went there he could keep Newcastle up on his own.

"He could score the goals they need and if that’s the case then that signing is worth a lot more than £12m. It’s really worth £100m.

"Everyone knows what Newcastle can become with this money. Ultimately they are one of Manchester United’s future competitors, so why would Manchester United or any club make it easy for them?"

