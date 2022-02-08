Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Everton got a good win over Brentford at the weekend in Frank Lampard's first game in charge, and he could give debuts to deadline-day signings Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli at St James' Park.

Lampard really needs striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be fit for this one, though. He makes such a difference for them, especially away from home.

Newcastle have got some new faces too, of course, and it will be interesting to see how they line up in their first game for more than a fortnight.

Overall they did pretty good business in the transfer window, but it might take a bit of time for this Newcastle team to bed in. They need the three points more than Everton do, but I don't think they will get them.

James's prediction: 2-0

Nathan, who plays bass in Rolo, is an Everton fan and he wasn't happy with Lampard's appointment, I think he would have preferred it if they had just left Duncan Ferguson in charge until the end of the season and then gone for more of a sure thing in the summer. I am going to get pelters from him for this, but I think Newcastle will beat them.

