Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly has praised Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and says he does not know where he gets his hunger from.

City are 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool and look on course for their fourth title in five years under Guardiola.

"They are absolutely relentless," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after City beat Brentford at Etihad Stadium.

"The way Pep pushes his players, their attitude, their determination - I really don't know where he gets his hunger from. He always makes them want more."

Despite this, City have played two games more than closest challengers Liverpool and have yet to face Jurgen Klopp's side so Kelly believes there is a slight chance of a title race.

"Klopp is exactly the same," he said. "Liverpool are still in a position where if things go well they can get within touching distance.

"City will not drop many points but Liverpool will think they have a chance if they can stay fit."

Listen to discussion of City's victory from 20'40 on BBC Sounds