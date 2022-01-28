Your Liverpool gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Liverpool transfer gossip to drop so far:

Liverpool have made contact with Juventus over Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, with the 28-year-old's current deal set to expire in the summer. (Metro), external

Liverpool and Manchester City are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes, via Leicester Mercury), external

The two title rivals will go up against each other again, this time for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. Both clubs have held talks about signing the 22-year-old. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

The Reds are also interested in Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho, who was born in Portugal but has represented England at under-18 level. West Ham and Leeds are also interested in the 19-year-old. (Express), external

Meanwhile, centre-back Nat Phillips is the subject of interest from Newcastle, Watford and West Ham. (Independent), external

