Transfer news: Bonus for Rangnick if he can get Haaland

New interim boss Ralf Rangnick will receive a 10m euros (£8.5m) bonus if he convinces Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland, to sign for Manchester United. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Rangnick is keen to make a summer move for Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner. (Bild, via 90min), external

It is also reported that the German will be given a transfer budget of up to £100m to strengthen the United squad in January. (Mirror), external

RB Leipzig and France right-back Nordi Mukiele, 24, is a target for the Reds. (90min), external

Elsewhere, West Ham are expected to make a move for midfielder Jesse Lingard in January. (Mirror), external

