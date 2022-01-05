We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Crystal Palace transfer gossip to drop so far:

How do you know when you're having a good season? When European giants Paris St-Germain are thinking about making a £50m bid for you, that's how. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is a potential target for the French giants after an impressive start to the campaign under Patrick Vieira.(Sun on Sunday), external

Palace continue to express interest in signing 22-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal in January, with Brighton also being linked. (Sun), external

Dundee United defender Kerr Smith could be the Eagles' first signing of the January transfer window as they ramp up their chase for the 16-year-old, who has previously had trials at Aston Villa and Manchester United. (Daily Record), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.