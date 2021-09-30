Liverpool v Man City: What does the form show?

Liverpool are the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League this season (won four, drawn two), while the Reds have also netted more goals than any other side (15). However, Manchester City have conceded the fewest goals so far in 2021-22 (one), keeping a clean sheet in each of their past five games.

City have not faced a shot on target in three of their six Premier League games so far this season (v Norwich, Arsenal and Chelsea).

Liverpool are unbeaten in 16 league games (won 12, drawn four), the longest current run without defeat in the top four tiers of English football. However, the Reds conceded more goals in their 3-3 draw at Brentford last time out than they had in their previous eight league games combined (two).