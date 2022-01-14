Brendan Rodgers says his "close relationship" with Youri Tielemans may not be enough to persuade the midfielder to stay at Leicester City.

Tielemans, who joined the Foxes for a club record £35m from Monaco in 2019 and has 18 months left on his contract, has been linked to a move with Arsenal during the January transfer window.

"He is at an age and at a stage in his contract where he has to ensure he looks at every option," said Rodgers.

"I would love it to be here at Leicester - that is natural - but I understand it's a very short career."

Tielemans has flourished under Rodgers' guidance and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last season.

Rodgers added: "We have a close relationship, it's really strong. I made a commitment to him when I first came in that we would improve him as a player and he believes in the environment.

"Once the player is committed, focused and professional it's never a worry for me. With Youri, you can see his joy of being here. He loves being here and you have to respect these guys' careers are short."